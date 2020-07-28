Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $70,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. 5,819,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.