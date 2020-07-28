Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lessened by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 590,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 644,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,174,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

