Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,763,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 536,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 493,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,911,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. 51,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,440. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48.

