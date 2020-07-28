Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,845,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,311. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.