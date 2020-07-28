Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.9% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. 31,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

