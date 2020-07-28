Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Increased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.