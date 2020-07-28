Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,980,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $174,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 145.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,075,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,347,000 after buying an additional 140,151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $89.16. 109,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,548. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

