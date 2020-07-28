Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $164.19. The stock had a trading volume of 100,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,907. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

