Veles (VLS) Market Cap Reaches $170,820.07

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 96.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 112.2% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $170,820.07 and $307,178.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,030.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.02928163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.12 or 0.02439817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00485046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00715084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00064861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00643699 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,341,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,840 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

