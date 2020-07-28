Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 50.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the first quarter worth $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $3,773,895. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.95. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.