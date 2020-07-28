Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $22.53 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $22,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after buying an additional 2,310,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 596,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,031,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

