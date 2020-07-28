Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 157.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

