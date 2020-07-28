Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.97. The company had a trading volume of 113,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. The stock has a market cap of $253.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

