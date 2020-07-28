Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 16,250 Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $135.29. 28,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,379. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.