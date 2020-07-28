Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. 340,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

