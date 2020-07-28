Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.47 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.81.

ATVI traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,809. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.