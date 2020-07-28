Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.73 Million in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. eBay makes up 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

EBAY stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,273,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,543. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

