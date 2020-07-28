Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $680,000 in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 475,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Palomar by 11.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 443,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. 5,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,516. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $36,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $310,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 306,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,709.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,692 shares of company stock worth $74,916,666 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

