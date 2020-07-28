Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 14,351 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

