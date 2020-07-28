Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,045.2% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 61,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,037. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

