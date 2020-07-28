Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,707. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

