Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $642,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $14,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $6,054,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. 22,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

