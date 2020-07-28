Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85,637 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,007. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

