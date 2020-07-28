Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,348. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $232.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.25.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

