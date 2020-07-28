Wells Fargo & Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Wells Fargo & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 204.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,507,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

