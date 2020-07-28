Westwood Management Corp IL Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 627,077 shares of company stock valued at $114,514,856. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $191.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

