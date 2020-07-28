Westwood Management Corp IL Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.82. 270,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

