Westwood Management Corp IL Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.66. The stock had a trading volume of 191,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

