Wheatland Advisors Inc Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Wheatland Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. PPL makes up about 1.5% of Wheatland Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in PPL by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 190,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,355. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

