Wheatland Advisors Inc Invests $203,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wheatland Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.