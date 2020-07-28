Wheatland Advisors Inc Invests $212,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wheatland Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. 34,130,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,812,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

