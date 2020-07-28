Wheatland Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Wheatland Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 2.0% of Wheatland Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. 82,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,705,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

