Wheatland Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Wheatland Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,065,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $273.78. 355,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

