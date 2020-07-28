Wheatland Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wheatland Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,457,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.82, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

