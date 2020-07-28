Wheatland Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wheatland Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,752,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,939,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

