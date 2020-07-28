Wheatland Advisors Inc Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wheatland Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

