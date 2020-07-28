Wheatland Advisors Inc Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Wheatland Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,485,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 244,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

