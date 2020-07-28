Wheatland Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wheatland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.6% of Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

QCOM traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. 117,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

