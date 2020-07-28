XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $71,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after buying an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,351,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 302.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 192,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after buying an additional 187,696 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.06.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

