Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.61. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2,387,366 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 77.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 509,146 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,939,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 22.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

