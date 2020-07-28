Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.42% of Yeti worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yeti by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the second quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

NYSE YETI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $588,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.