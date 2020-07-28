Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Reduced by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,383 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of Yum! Brands worth $44,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.35. 53,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,791. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

