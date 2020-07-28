Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.
On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ITW traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.72. The stock had a trading volume of 654,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average is $167.91. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
