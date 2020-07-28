Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.72. The stock had a trading volume of 654,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average is $167.91. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

