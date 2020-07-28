Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $287.83 and last traded at $275.34, with a volume of 144078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.34.

The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.86.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

