Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,240,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,245,000 after buying an additional 151,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,401,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.60. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

