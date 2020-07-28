Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,202 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.71. 53,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.