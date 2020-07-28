Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.71. 73,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.