Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,018 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.18% of Aptiv worth $35,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. 384,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.96.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

