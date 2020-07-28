Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,542 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. 245,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

