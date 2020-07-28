Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,133 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $112,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $284.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.87 and a 200 day moving average of $283.49. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.